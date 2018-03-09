Alabaster

I am a pink rose petal’s pale glow

black ash tamped in furrows

between the breaths of the living

& the droning of the dead

the dawn’s blush unfurling over sand dunes

& seagulls soaring on thermal spirits

of iodine salt & shellfish

& sometimes scattering in the wind

I can’t find where everything else ends & I begin

Now rising from the morning hush this cloud of me

speaks to the red tail hawk perched on a streetlamp

& tells her I’m fine because I’m still not sure

how to talk about not being fine

I am an instar trying to be

the clearest version of myself to sculpt

a final skin of lucent crystal

so that when you come to see my cinder eyes

glinting diamond dust I will be

the embered dusk bleeding into the sea

& you will know the truth of me

STEPHANIE L. HARPER

“Alabaster,” having first appeared in print in Sixfold magazine, winter 2014, is included in my new chapbook, This Being Done,

available now at Finishing Line Press until April 27, 2018, for pre-publication order. The number of orders received during this period will determine the print-run scheduled for release on June 22, 2018. I’m grateful for your timely orders to help my work take flight! RESERVE YOUR COPY HERE TODAY!