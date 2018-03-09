Alabaster
I am a pink rose petal’s pale glow
black ash tamped in furrows
between the breaths of the living
& the droning of the dead
the dawn’s blush unfurling over sand dunes
& seagulls soaring on thermal spirits
of iodine salt & shellfish
& sometimes scattering in the wind
I can’t find where everything else ends & I begin
Now rising from the morning hush this cloud of me
speaks to the red tail hawk perched on a streetlamp
& tells her I’m fine because I’m still not sure
how to talk about not being fine
I am an instar trying to be
the clearest version of myself to sculpt
a final skin of lucent crystal
so that when you come to see my cinder eyes
glinting diamond dust I will be
the embered dusk bleeding into the sea
& you will know the truth of me
STEPHANIE L. HARPER
“Alabaster,” having first appeared in print in Sixfold magazine, winter 2014, is included in my new chapbook, This Being Done,
available now at Finishing Line Press until April 27, 2018, for pre-publication order. The number of orders received during this period will determine the print-run scheduled for release on June 22, 2018. I’m grateful for your timely orders to help my work take flight! RESERVE YOUR COPY HERE TODAY!
15 thoughts on “Alabaster”
What a feast, these words in the mouth! And I so love “I can’t find where everything else ends & I begin”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I appreciate your thoughts, Lynne. I wonder if this scattered-ness — this difficulty with differentiating (and protecting!) self from other — might describe the plight of poets, in general? I’m starting to believe that no matter how practiced I become in gathering myself into the appearance of a discrete entity, I’ll always be made of cloud-stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And star-stuff too! I experience the difficulty differentiating more as an empath than as a plight, and it’s a subject that has long fascinated me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
💫
Yes, you catch my drift. This empath is trying to choose the experience of inhabiting self over that of plight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Echoing, Lynne, this one has great mouthfeel! The assonance and alliteration are to die for!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on O at the Edges and commented:
This poem! Read it out loud. Feels good, doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sir Robert, your words make me feel proud! 😊
I’m honored by the reblog, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one has stayed with me. A favorite!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is like a shape waiting to take shape, whatever that may be, before it’s too late.
Enjoyed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ken! Yes, it’s about a blob of vulnerability trying to learn to inhabit a form that at least has a skin, however translucent it may be. I think it captures some of the angst involved in putting my work out there in book for the first time. It’s both wonderful and freaking hard…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every word of this is worthy a pause … but especially “sometimes scattering in the wind / I can’t find where everything else ends & I begin” – while not exactly a happy-state description, this nevertheless energizes a yen to be so, to scatter in the wind, unsure where I might next settle. Freeing – if scattering, no WAY I’d ever have to tend to all the stuck-in-place stuff!
(Thanks for the virtual lift.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree that uncertainty can be a great defense against stagnancy — that is, if it doesn’t cause outright paralysis… Lol! Thanks, Jazz, for seeing “this cloud of me” as representative of possibility more so than limitation. I suppose the best we can truly do in this life is strive for the former. 😊💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must agree with the others on the music of this one, the deft warp & weft of sibillants & plosives is very elegant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Daniel. I’m pleased the sounds sing for you. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
i do enjoy a musical line.
LikeLiked by 1 person